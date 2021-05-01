Packaging Co. of America Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $147.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $150.22.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

