Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Boosted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 837.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

