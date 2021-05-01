Parallel Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

