Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRTK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $358.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

