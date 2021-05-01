Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Park National has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Park National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

