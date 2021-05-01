PARSIQ Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $217.08 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00076135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

