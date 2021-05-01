Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of PATK traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.60. 188,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $36.63 and a one year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $776,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,917,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,752 shares of company stock worth $15,310,228 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,210,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

