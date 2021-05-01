Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 102.6% in April

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Get Patriot Gold alerts:

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops primarily gold and silver properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada. It also holds an interest in the Windy Peak property, which includes 114 unpatented mineral claims covering approximately 2,337 contiguous acres in southwest Nevada; and the Rainbow Mountain property that consists of 81 unpatented lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,620 contiguous acres in Nevada.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.