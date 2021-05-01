Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 102.6% in April

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Patriot Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,179. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Patriot Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Patriot Gold Company Profile
