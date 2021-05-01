Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Short Interest Up 44.3% in April

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

PNBK remained flat at $$9.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 466,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Patriot National Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned 11.85% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

