Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.18 and a beta of 0.31. Patriot Transportation has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.