PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Up 0% This Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,790.01 or 0.03119173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $107.69 million and $13.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

