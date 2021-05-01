PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $212,683.89 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 70.6% against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $499.08 or 0.00866199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00066010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.