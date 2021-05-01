Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.33.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.04 and a 200 day moving average of $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 135.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

