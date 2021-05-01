PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.04. 17,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,394,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PBF Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PBF Energy by 98.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in PBF Energy by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PBF Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

