PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.04. 17,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,394,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PBF Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PBF Energy by 98.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in PBF Energy by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PBF Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

