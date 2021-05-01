PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PBF Logistics has decreased its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

