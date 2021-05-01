Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,745,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

