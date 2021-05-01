Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after buying an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.