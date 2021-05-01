Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $939,002.14 and $16,201.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 67.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.