Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.86 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

