Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $39.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

PBA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 732,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

