Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEGRF shares. HSBC lowered shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS PEGRF traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $13.49. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

