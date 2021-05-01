PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

