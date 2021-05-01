PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP opened at $144.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit