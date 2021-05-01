Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 382,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

