Permission Coin Market Capitalization Tops $19.46 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $658,235.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00282971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $632.10 or 0.01093883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00724407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,770.08 or 0.99974961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

