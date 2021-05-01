Perth Mint Gold Token Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,759.18 or 0.03062356 BTC on exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,570.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 855 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

