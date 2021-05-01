Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 802 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $24,092.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $28.86 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -120.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

