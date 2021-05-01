Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in April

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

PRTDF remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

