PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

