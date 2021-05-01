PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

