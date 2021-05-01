PFG Advisors Buys 18,653 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.4% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PFG Advisors owned about 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

