PFG Advisors Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

