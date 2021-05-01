PFG Advisors Has $6.27 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned about 0.62% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $244.29 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.80.

