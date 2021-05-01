PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 471.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $262,000. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

