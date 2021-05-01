PFG Advisors Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NYSE:HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.42. The company has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

