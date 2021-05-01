Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $649,765.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $49.78 million and $649,765.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,668.80 or 1.00280159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00182611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001775 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002998 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.