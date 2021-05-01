Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 169.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

