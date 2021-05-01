Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 16 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 133.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,370.20.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,182.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,140.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

