Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184,472 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

