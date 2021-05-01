Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.97 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

