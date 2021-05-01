Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 390,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 502,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $68.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

