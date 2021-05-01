Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.34.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

