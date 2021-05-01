Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ)

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

