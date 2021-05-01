Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $171.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

