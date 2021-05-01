Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

PJT opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 491.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

