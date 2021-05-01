Piper Sandler Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,464.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

