Pirl Hits Market Capitalization of $391,214.01 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $391,214.01 and $317.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 66.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.97 or 0.05095333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.01 or 0.01744047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00480380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.26 or 0.00735779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.83 or 0.00572402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00443024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.