Plian (PI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Plian has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $260,721.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.29 or 0.00865859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00049923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00095701 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.09 or 0.08547890 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 820,844,119 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.