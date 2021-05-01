Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Plus500 stock remained flat at $$19.50 on Friday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.