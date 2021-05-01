Polaris Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PII. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

