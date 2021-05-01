Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE PII opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Polaris by 304.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

